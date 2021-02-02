Wichita Mountains Prevention Network launch new drunk driving campaign ahead of Super Bowl LV

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Mountains Prevention Networking launched a new campaign to remind folks about the effects of drunk driving can have on families while celebrating Super Bowl LV.

Prevention Specialist Bekah Fountain urged those celebrating the Super Bowl to make sure to have non-alcoholic drinks for minors.

Fountain said to have a sober designated driver that will be able to haul friends and family home after the big game, which will be much cheaper than a DWI cost much less than the life of another individual on the road.

“Drunk driving just doesn’t affect you, it affects everyone around you,” Fountain said. “There have been so many issues where people have, you know, killed entire families in cars and it can rock communities, and it’s really a domino effect, all these people that get hurt just by a mistake.”

For a full list of do’s and don’ts for this year’s Super Bowl, click here.