Wichita teen sentenced for assaulting officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teen is sentenced to prison for assaulting a police officer in late 2019.

Marco Bocel, 18, pleaded guilty to the assault and received a two-year sentence from 89th district Judge Charles Barnard on Thursday.

When arrested in December of 2019 Bocel was also charged with retaliation and resisting arrest.

Police said they stopped a Dodge Challenger after it went through a red light at a high rate of speed and had Bocel step out.

Officers said when he was searched, a ziplock bag labeled “cookies” that appeared to contain marijuana fell from his crotch.

An officer said Bocel began walking back to the car so he pulled him and as he walked him toward the patrol car, Bocel again tried to walk back and he grabbed his arm.

He said Bocel began yelling and kneed him in the groin, another officer arrived to assist in the arrest and said Bocel threatened to beat up both of them.

Police said a larger bag of marijuana was found in the glove box.