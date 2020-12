WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents, mark your calendars. The Wichita Theatre is hosting Santa’s North Pole Adventure throughout the month of December.

Santa’s North Pole Adventure provides a wide array of activities for the whole family, from live entertainment to games, to guest appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, click here.