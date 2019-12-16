Wichita Theatre presents The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Will Hearn and his cast of 25 bring their wildly popular Christmas show back to Wichita Falls with lots of new material and some of the classic.

The Grand Ol’ Christmas Show is a “raucous rollicking, one-of-a-kind” musical variety show live, bringing all-time favorite Christmas classics and original sketch comedy antics to theaters across Texas.

The Grand Ol’ Christmas Radio Show presented By Will Hearn, will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will be held at the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Centre, located at 919 Indiana.

To buy tickets, click here. Adult tickets start at $33, and children tickets start at $15.