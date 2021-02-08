Wichita Falls Warriors player receives non-life-threatening gunshot wound

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 17-year-old hockey player for the Wichita Warriors received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Friday night following an apparent road rage incident.

The shooting occurred Friday, February 5 at around 10:53 p.m. near Midwestern State University’s campus.

According to police, the victim was southbound on Taft Boulevard when he came up on a white Kia Soul that was driving slow.

Authorities said some words were exchanged between the two vehicles, then the victim turned onto Hampstead Lane headed west.

Police said the suspect driving the white Kia Soul then passed the victim on the left and caused him to stop.

Police said the suspect then shot at the victim at least two or three times, striking the victim’s car and leg, and fled the scene westbound on Hampstead Lane.

Police said no one is currently in custody for this crime.

According to authorities, two people were in the suspects vehicle, a male and a female.

Officials with the Wichita Warriors have not released the identity of the player involved in this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.