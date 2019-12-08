Wichita West VFD crafts successful fundraising weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The JS Bridwell Agricultural Center was filled all weekend with vendors, shoppers and fire department officials.

Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department held its 39th annual craft show with money from donations and vendor booths going back into the department.

Vendors ranged from food to clothing to gift items.

This is the largest fundraiser all year for the department and without it, they wouldn’t have the resources to serve the community.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Albert said this year has been one of the most successful in 15 years.

“We’ve had a record number of people through the door, a record number of vendors, more than they’ve had in a long time, the weather has cooperated with us, beautiful warm weather to be out shopping,” Wichita West VFD assistant fire chief Michael Albert said.

Wichita West VFD officials will have an idea of how much was raised next week.

They said they’re grateful for their sponsors who make it all happen.