WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Throughout the day, Christmas decorations, homemade soaps, clothing, jewelry, and much more were up for grabs.

The annual arts and crafts show helps raise funds for the department and brings awareness to the many local businesses in our area. Captain and Public Information Officer Christopher Bashford said their goal is to raise $40,000.

He adds the department is always looking for more vendors to help with their fundraiser.

“We should come in at half of that, we’ll probably make $20,000 off of this show, we make money off the booths, rents for the vendors, so we are always looking for more vendors, the more vendors we have, the more money we make, and we also want the customers to come out and support the vendors, that way the vendors will come and return,” Bashford said.

For more ways to donate and help the Wichita West VFD get to its goal, click here.