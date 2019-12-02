Wichita West VFD hosts 39th annual Arts and Crafts Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its 39th Annual Arts and Crafts Show on Dec. 7 and 8.

This is the largest fundraiser they conduct every year in an effort to raise operating funds for their department.

As a 100% volunteer fire department, and 501(c)3 non-profit, the majority of their funds are raised through donations and fundraisers like this.

The show is open to the public with free admission.

The show will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center (111 N. Burnett St, Wichita Falls, TX).

They will have a drawing at the end of the show for a 50″ LED TV and gift cards for restaurants and businesses around town.

Customers get 1 entry for every $5 spent at the show.

