WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department received a huge boost from anonymous donors to help fund a new station.

According to the VFD’s Facebook, a couple of donors offered six acres and $600,000 to start construction on a new station at 7952 Seymour Highway just west of the ServiceMaster.

The department tells how they have grown in membership and fleet, and with the addition of three apparatuses given to the station, and a new frontline engine on the way the new station will give them room to store all three apparatuses. The current station only has room for two.

They also want to make room in the bays for training and in-house maintenance.

Officials said while the money will go a long way to get started on a new station, anything over $600,000 will need to be paid for by the department.

Their goal is to raise an additional $150,000 with assistance from the community.