WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a huge Wichita Falls welcome home Friday for a local leader in Future Farmers of America who is now making a big name for himself across the entire state.

Community members lined up at the WFISD Career Education Center with signs and excitement for a surprise welcome home for Isaac Hawkins jr., the newly elected 2023-2024 Texas FFA state president. That happened Friday at the FFA state convention in Dallas.

It’s been around 30- years since Wichita Falls FFA has had someone locally in state office. Hawkins is going to defer a year from going to Tarleton State University to travel the state and visit Ag chapters in hopes of motivating them. Before that, Hawkins will go to Austin to talk with state legislators to promote the FFA organization. He will also be in Washington, DC next week for a conference with other state presidents and other state officers from across the United States.

Hawkins said he is grateful for the community’s support; “it feels great to come home and know that I have so many people backing me. I hear all the time just, you know, when I’m out in public or hearing by word of mouth that there’s so many people in Wichita Falls who support me and back me in everything that I do. So, to come home and to see all these people here, it really means a lot to me.”

WFISD school board president, Katherine McGregor, said Ag teacher, Amber West, has been instrumental in developing Hawkins over the past four years toward his FFA leadership.

We would just like to say congratulations to Isaac… Way to go!!!