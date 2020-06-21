Wichitans celebrate the 14th annual Juneneenth bash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— “I’ve never been so proud in my life to be who I am,” attendee Wendell Davis said.

Spudder Park was the place to be Saturday for the 14th annual Juneteenth bash in Wichita Falls.

Many came out to celebrate the history behind the holiday, organizer Crystal Washington has seen Juneteenth grow and could feel how special this year was.

“It’s grown bigger and bigger every year because people are realizing what it is,” Washington said. “Like I said, this year since everybody is like waking up, like dang there’s something wrong, it’s more special.”

Kids and adults of all ages came out to commemorate Juneteenth, and Davis who is new to Wichita Falls, saw the importance of having kids grow up with knowledge of the holiday.

“The kids are involved and you know the water slides and everything, and to have the parents out here to co-parent, you know it takes a village to raise a child so i’m grateful to see this, it’s a new environment, it’s a beautiful thing,” Davis said.

The community was out to support each other, something Miguel Diaz sees as vital to change what is going on in the country today.

“It’s better if everybody comes together, the more that we interact and know each other, we have a better understanding and representation and the respect for each other.”

Attendees say it’s to celebrate freedom from slavery, while still fighting for equality across the country.