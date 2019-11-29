Rider defeats Old High 56-20 in historic playoff game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The historic rivalry between Rider High School and Wichita Falls High School just got more intense after the Raiders dominated the Coyotes 56 to 20.

Friday afternoon, the schools faced off in the post-season for the first time ever and a lot of hype and school spirit went into the game.

Despite the outcome, this game will go down in history.

Whether it was cheering, barbecuing or offering words of encouragement to “back the pack” like Old High Student Andreya Randle;

“I know they’ve been going at this for 14 weeks strong, they made it to round three,” Randle said. “Shoot if they win they win if they lose they lose, I know they’re excited they made it this far.”

“Whatever the outcome is we got a lot of good kids here,” Old High alum Sue Wineinger said.

Or reminding the players that they are one family, one team;

“Just do what you’ve been doing all year, you’ve been killing it,” Rider alum Tayton Rose said.

“The football team and the coaches are ready for it, they’ll take care of it,” former Rider High Band Director Poney Thompson said.

Everyone hoped both the Raiders and Coyotes left their hearts on the field.

“I am really looking forward to a great game and a lot of sportsmanship from a lot of good folks,” Rider Alum Matt English said.

This crosstown rivalry had the town in more of a frenzy because not many expected this match-up.

In the 58-year history of this rivalry, the Raiders and the Coyotes never met in the post-season so this game will be the talk of the town for years to come.

The Raiders have advanced to the regional finals and sadly the Coyotes have hung up their cleats for the season.