Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Central Magistrates Office personnel have already been significantly reduced and mostly replaced by the new Tyler Technology system. Now the lone employee left will be making the move to the Office Of Bond Management and become Justice Of The Peace Court Coordinator.

The Office Of Bond Management was created in the Tyler Technology software and essentially took the duties of the Central Magistrates Office away. While the offices have been working together and merging information on two separate floors in the Courthouse since the transition to the new software, it is hoped the merger eliminates duplication of information and increases accuracy.

“That one person now is going to move into the bond office and incorporate what they do, or the piece that they do, with the bond office so that it can all be under one guy — one stop shop,” County Commissioner Pct 4 Jeff Watts said.

The additional position to the Office Of Bond Management will be under the supervision of both Commissioner Watts and Judge Woody Gossum and therefore under their operational control. Causing concern by Justices of the Peace for them not having supervision over the employee, should they be held liable for the employee not doing the job correctly.

“If someone makes a complaint, the Judicial Board then will have to send me a letter, I’ll have to reply back,” Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Judy Baker said. “If they don’t like the answer “I’m sorry, you know, it didn’t get done, I’m not in charge of that part,” then I’ll be down there.”

The concerns prompted a change, adding additional supervision by the Coordinating Justice of the Peace.

“I think that’s gonna resolve a lot of issues about as far as the JP’s feeling comfortable that they have some employment control over that position, therefore, they have representation.” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

When Baker asked why Gossom and Watts were given the supervision duty, they were told it was because they were the ones who created the position.

The employee has already been moved into the new position and now time will tell if it brings increased efficiency in the office.

Judge Gossom said the costs to move this employee to the Office Of Bond Management will be significantly less than costs prior to the Tyler Technology software, because that included two separate offices with more than double the personnel.