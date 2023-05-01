WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Perhaps the most memorable vehicle in the United States of America has been spotted within the city limits of Wichita Falls.

The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, is making a few pitstops in Wichita Falls between Monday, May 1, and Wednesday, May 3, 2023, as a part of a “coast-to-coast weenie roast”.

Abbey Frankfurter, a “hotdogger” with Oscar Mayer and her co-pilot, Benny Buns, are traveling across the U.S.A. in the Wienermobile.

“There are only six in the entire United States, so most people only see it two or three times in their entire life,” Frankfurter said.

The Wienermobile has stops planned at the following spots in Wichita Falls:

For more information about the Wienermobile and Oscar Mayer, visit their website.