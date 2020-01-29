Wife joins husband in jail after 10-month-old tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman joins her husband in jail briefly on a charge of child endangerment.

Heather Dawn Langford is charged with child endangerment in connection to her 10-month-old son. She has posted $25,000 bail.

Brian Langford was arrested on the same charge in November, plus possession of a controlled substance. His bonds are set at more than $100,000 and he remains behind bars.

According to police officers, CPS officials began an investigation in September 2016 about alleged use and sale of illegal drugs by both parents.

In November, officers went to a motel on Seymour Highway on a drug complaint.

They said Brian Langford was hiding behind the door. Officers said the room was filled with so much smoke it was hard to see, and they found drug paraphernalia on a table, and also marijuana and meth.

They said Heather Langford told them her 10-month-old was asleep, and officers said an MSR-10 rifle and numerous fixed blade knives within reach of the baby.

Blood tests later showed the infant was positive for meth.