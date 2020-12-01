Wife shoots husband after he allegedly chokes her ex-husband

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman is charged with shooting her reported current husband because he was allegedly choking her ex-husband.

Ashley Trujillo was arrested on November 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.

Iowa Park Police were sent to check a shots fired report on West Garden.

They said when they arrived, Trujillo came out of the house holding a handgun and said she had shot a man in the leg.

Officers found the victim inside leaning against a kitchen cabinet with a blood-soaked right leg.

Trujillo told them the man had pushed her down and got on top of her.

Trujillo’s ex-husband told police he pulled the man, who he said is her current husband, off of Trujillo and the man began to choke him. Trujillo’s ex-husband said while he was being choked, Trujillo got a gun off a cabinet and shot the man in the leg.

Jail and court records show no prior arrests or cases filed against Trujillo.