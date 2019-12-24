Wife stabs husband for allegedly watching porn

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after police said she stabbed her husband for allegedly watching pornography.

Amber Salvador was charged with aggravated assault family violence and has a $25,000 bond.

Police said they went to the 4100 block of Aspen just after midnight Tuesday after Salvador called them.

An officer said when he arrived, other officers had the pair separated.

The husband told officers he had been playing on X-Box when Amber woke up and came into the room. He said he turned the X-Box off and was changing channels on the television when she accused him of watching pornography and grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to stab him.

He said he grabbed a dining room chair and put it between them and she lunged at him with the knife over her head.

He said as her hand came down he grabbed it and suffered a cut on a finger.

He said he yelled at her to stop or she could end up in jail, and she said she would call them to take her to jail.