Wife tases husband after finding him with girlfriend at nightclub

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was charged with tasing her husband after police said she went looking for him and found him at a nightspot with his girlfriend.

Irlanda Parra, 24, was charged with assault family violence.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday police were called by the victim at Jefe’s restaurant on Southwest Parkway, which police say operates as a night club on the weekend.

He said Parra was his child’s mother and she was in the parking lot armed with a taser.

Officers said when they arrived several people were arguing and a gold car was trying to leave.

An officer stopped the car driven by Parra and said she told them she came to pick up her husband, and that his girlfriend and her friends tried to jump her.

She said that’s when she pulled out the taser and pointed it at the girlfriend and her friends.

Officers said Parra first said her husband had called her to come get him, but later changed it to a friend had told her her husband was at the club with another woman, and that she went there to confront them.

Police said the man told them he was trying to leave with his girlfriend when Parra arrived and blocked his vehicle in.

He said she got out of her car and began trying to tase him and his girlfriend, and showed officers redness where he said he got tased on his hand.

Witnesses told officers they saw Parra attempting to tase several people in the lot.

The man said another person was able to disarm Parra, and the taser was found near her car.

Court records show that last October Parra was granted a protective order against a man who was harassing and threatening her because she filed for child support.

She said he went to bars every weekend and got drunk then came to her house at all hours to threaten her. She said he broke the windows out of her car with a bat one time.