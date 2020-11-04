Wilbarger Co. 2020 election results

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait to cast their ballots at Rodef Shalom Synagogue on November 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger County results are in for the 2020 election. Here are the results: