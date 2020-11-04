Texomashomepage.com
PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait to cast their ballots at Rodef Shalom Synagogue on November 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger County results are in for the 2020 election. Here are the results:
</pre>
<div class="article-content-cta-group">
</div>
</div><!-- .rich-text -->
<footer class="article-footer">
<p class="article-copyright">Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.</p>
<div class="article-footer-share">
<h2 class="article-footer-share__heading">Share this story</h2>
<div data-component="addThisInline" class="social-share addthis">
<div class="addthis_inline_share_toolbox"></div>
</div>
</div>
</footer><!-- .article-footer -->
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--mr1-mobile">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-mr1_mobile-mr1_mobile" data-slot='{"pos":"mr1_mobile","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[900,0],[]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr1_mobile","tag_id":"mr1_mobile","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr1_mobile","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr1_mobile-mr1_mobile' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<div
id="widget1"
data-rc-widget
data-widget-host="habitat"
data-endpoint="trends.revcontent.com"
data-widget-id="114874"
></div>
<script src="https://assets.revcontent.com/master/delivery.js" defer="defer"></script>
<section id="custom_html-34" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><div id="lkqd-outstream"></div></div></div></section></article>
<aside class="article-list article-list--full-width">
<h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--notched">
More Local News Stories </h2>
<div class="article-list__content">
<a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wichita-co-results-for-early-voting-and-election-day-totals-are-in-not-final/">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt"
data-article-id="633938"
data-index="0"
data-collection="article-list1"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list1"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
Wichita Co. results for early voting and election day totals are in, not final
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<time datetime="2020-11-03T21:58:14-06:00">Nov 3, 2020</time> </footer>
<div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text">
<p>WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Results for all 25 boxes in Wichita County have been counted and reported but the results are not final as mail-in ballots have not been counted and will not be counted on Tuesday. </p>
<p>President: </p>
</div>
<div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow">
<span>
Read the Full Article
<span class="icon icon--arrow">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94">
<path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/>
</svg>
</span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile">
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1"
alt=""
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
</article>
</a>
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leader-mr3 ad-unit--is-embedded">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-leader_mr3-leader_mr3" data-slot='{"pos":"leader_mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leader_mr3","tag_id":"leader_mr3","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leader_mr3","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leader_mr3-leader_mr3' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/campaign-for-champagne-passes-for-olney-hospital-tax-fails/">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt"
data-article-id="633905"
data-index="1"
data-collection="article-list1"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list1"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
“Campaign for Champagne” passes for Olney, hospital tax fails
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<time datetime="2020-11-03T21:22:52-06:00">Nov 3, 2020</time> </footer>
<div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text">
<p>YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Young County 2020 election results are in, including two highly discussed elections impacting Olney.</p>
<p>Olney residents voted to allow alcohol sales in the community, a topic that citizens have battled over for years.</p>
</div>
<div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow">
<span>
Read the Full Article
<span class="icon icon--arrow">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94">
<path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/>
</svg>
</span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile">
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1"
alt=""
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/olney-1.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
</article>
</a>
<a class="article-list__blanketing-link" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/john-cornyn-wins-reelection-maintains-us-senate-seat/">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--has-excerpt"
data-article-id="633201"
data-index="2"
data-collection="article-list1"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list1"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
John Cornyn wins reelection, maintains US Senate seat
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-byline">
by Joshua Hoggard <span class="sep">/</span> <time datetime="2020-11-03T20:59:56-06:00">Nov 3, 2020</time> </footer>
<div class="article-list__article-excerpt article-list__article-excerpt--is-faded rich-text">
<p>WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to NBC News, Sen. John Cornyn has been elected to his fourth term in theUnited States Senate, defeating his Democratic opponent MJ Hegar.</p>
<p>Cornyn’s reelection maintains Texas’ two Republican Senate seats and looks to aidRepublicans in maintaining their narrow majority in the Senate.</p>
</div>
<div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow">
<span>
Read the Full Article
<span class="icon icon--arrow">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94">
<path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/>
</svg>
</span>
</span>
</div>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile">
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape vilynx_enabled"
data-vilynx-id="LIN_5983924"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1"
alt=""
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/Winner-Cornyn.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 876px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
<span
aria-hidden="true"
tabindex="-1"
class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--video"
>
<span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="11" height="13" viewBox="0 0 11 13"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="video_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="video small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M842 1167.5l-11 6.5v-13z" transform="translate(-831 -1161)"/></svg> </span>
<span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Video</span>
</span>
</div>
</figure>
</article>
</a>
</div>
</aside>
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leader-mr1">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-leader_mr1-leader_mr1-story-pages" data-slot='{"pos":"leader_mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leader_mr1","tag_id":"leader_mr1 Story pages","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leader_mr1","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leader_mr1-leader_mr1-story-pages' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
</main>
</div>
<section id="secondary" class="widget-area">
<!-- Ad Unit Square -->
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-mr_combo1-mr_combo1" data-slot='{"pos":"mr_combo1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr_combo1","tag_id":"mr_combo1","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr_combo1","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr_combo1-mr_combo1' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<!-- END Ad Unit Square -->
<section id="ns-article-bin-22" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section
class="article-list article-list-carousel article-list-carousel--sidebar"
data-component="articleListCarousel"
data-context="carousel_sidebar"
data-carousel-duration="5000"
>
<h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--notched">
Don't Miss </h2>
<div class="article-list__content">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="319009"
data-index="0"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/health/coronavirus/"
>
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-03-05T11:17:47-06:00">8 months ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/health/coronavirus/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1"
alt=""
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/03/coronaviruscold-dont-miss.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="6251"
data-index="1"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/auto-racing-challenge/"
>
Auto Racing Challenge
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-07-06T09:39:33-05:00">4 months ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/auto-racing-challenge/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/auto-racing-challenge-640x360_1552398091175_76934667_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
<span
aria-hidden="true"
tabindex="-1"
class="article-list__article-mediaicon article-list__article-mediaicon--gallery"
>
<span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-svg">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="14" viewBox="0 0 16 14"><defs><style>.cls-1{fill:#fff;fill-rule:evenodd}</style></defs><path id="gallery_small_carousel_button_default" data-name="gallery small carousel button default" class="cls-1" d="M828 1055h12v10h-12v-10zm2 2h8v6h-8v-6zm4 12h10v-10h-2v8h-8v2z" transform="translate(-828 -1055)"/></svg> </span>
<span class="article-list__article-mediaicon-text">Gallery</span>
</span>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="20879"
data-index="2"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/nurses-among-us/#/gallery"
>
Nurses Among Us
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T11:00:43-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/nurses-among-us/#/gallery"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="Nurses-Among-Us-Don't-Miss_1530300437373"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/Nurses-Among-Us-Don27t-Miss_1530300437373_47192485_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="21649"
data-index="3"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/talking-texoma/"
>
Talking Texoma
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T10:51:20-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/talking-texoma/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/Talking-Texoma-Dont-Miss-640X360_1525360242348_41537583_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="21651"
data-index="4"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/buy-local-texoma/"
>
Buy Local Texoma
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T10:50:48-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/buy-local-texoma/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768.jpg"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/10/buy-local-texoma-dont-miss_1507042028768_27150771_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="11916"
data-index="5"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tuesdays-child/"
>
Tuesday’s Child
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2019-08-02T11:01:34-05:00">1 year ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tuesdays-child/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="tuesdays child v3 logo 640x360"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/tuesdays-child-logo-v3-640x360_7932205_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="20990"
data-index="6"
data-collection="article-list2"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list2"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/live-stream/"
>
Live Stream
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/dont-miss/">Don't Miss</a> / <time datetime="2020-02-19T10:03:43-06:00">9 months ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/live-stream/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1"
alt="watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817.jpg"
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/watch-live-DONT-MISS_1476913147817_11931749_ver1.0.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
</div>
</section>
</section><section id="ns-article-bin-16" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section
class="article-list article-list--trending"
data-component=""
data-context="numbered_list"
data-carousel-duration="0"
>
<h2 class="article-list__heading article-list__heading--bottom-divider">
Trending Stories </h2>
<div class="article-list__content">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat"
data-article-id="236192"
data-index="0"
data-collection="article-list3"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list3"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/election-results/"
>
Election Results
</a>
</h3>
</div>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat"
data-article-id="633669"
data-index="1"
data-collection="article-list3"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list3"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wichita-co-2020-early-voting-results/"
>
Wichita Co. 2020 early voting results
</a>
</h3>
</div>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat"
data-article-id="630725"
data-index="2"
data-collection="article-list3"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list3"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/election-results-presidential/"
>
Election Results – Presidential
</a>
</h3>
</div>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat"
data-article-id="78433"
data-index="3"
data-collection="article-list3"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list3"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/live-stream/"
>
Live Stream
</a>
</h3>
</div>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat"
data-article-id="630773"
data-index="4"
data-collection="article-list3"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list3"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 899px) 50vw, 256px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/election-results-wfisd/"
>
Election Results WFISD
</a>
</h3>
</div>
</article>
</div>
</section>
</section><section id="custom_html-27" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><center><!-- Report It --><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/report-it"><img alt="Report It" src="https://media.texomashomepage.com/nxsglobal/texomashomepage/photo/2019/05/10/report-it-banner_1557497130427_87052191_ver1.0.jpg" style="width:100%; max-width:300px; margin-bottom: 15px; border: 0;" /></a></center></div></div></section>
<!-- Ad Unit Square -->
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-mr1-mr1" data-slot='{"pos":"mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr1","tag_id":"mr1","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr1","fold":"mid","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr1-mr1' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<!-- END Ad Unit Square -->
<!-- Nativo -->
<div id="native-rr"></div>
<!-- END Nativo -->
<section id="ns-article-bin-8" class="widget widget_ns-article-bin"> <section
class="article-list article-list--story-grid article-list--story-grid--one-col"
data-component=""
data-context="headline_list"
data-carousel-duration="0"
>
<h2 class="article-list__heading">
Latest News </h2>
<div class="article-list__content">
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-stacked article-list__article--has-thumb article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="633938"
data-index="0"
data-collection="article-list4"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list4"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wichita-co-results-for-early-voting-and-election-day-totals-are-in-not-final/"
>
Wichita Co. results for early voting and election day totals are in, not final
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-11-03T21:58:14-06:00">7 mins ago</time> </footer>
</div>
<figure class="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wichita-co-results-for-early-voting-and-election-day-totals-are-in-not-final/"
>
<div class="article-list__article-image-wrapper">
<div
class="image-wrapper landscape"
>
<img
src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1"
alt=""
srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=160&h=90&crop=1 160w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=256&h=144&crop=1 256w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=320&h=180&crop=1 320w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=512&h=288&crop=1 512w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=640&h=360&crop=1 640w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=876&h=493&crop=1 876w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=960&h=540&crop=1 960w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1280&h=720&crop=1 1280w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1752&h=986&crop=1 1752w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 1920w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/WichitaCoResults.jpg?w=1920&h=1080&crop=1 2560w"
sizes="(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"
loading="lazy"
/>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</figure>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="633905"
data-index="1"
data-collection="article-list4"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list4"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/campaign-for-champagne-passes-for-olney-hospital-tax-fails/"
>
“Campaign for Champagne” passes for Olney, hospital tax fails
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-11-03T21:22:52-06:00">42 mins ago</time> </footer>
</div>
</article>
<article
class="article-list__article article-list__article--is-slat article-list__article--is-media-type"
data-article-id="633815"
data-index="2"
data-collection="article-list4"
data-anvato-params="null"
>
<div
class="article-list__article-text"
data-article-list-id="article-list4"
data-article-text-classes="article-list__article-text"
data-article-thumb-classes="article-list__article-thumb article-list__article-thumb--is-fullbleed-on-mobile"
data-current-image-context="["16:9","(max-width: 1023px) 50vw, 512px"]"
>
<h3 class="article-list__article-title">
<a
href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/wilbarger-co-2020-election-results/"
>
Wilbarger Co. 2020 election results
</a>
</h3>
<footer class="article-list__article-meta">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">Local News</a> / <time datetime="2020-11-03T20:29:22-06:00">2 hours ago</time> </footer>
</div>
</article>
</div>
<div class="article-list__read-more article-list__read-more--w-arrow">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/local-news/">
More Local News
<span class="icon icon--arrow">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 17.938 10.94">
<path d="M17.944 5.55a.733.733 0 0 1-.032.34v.03c0 .01-.006.01-.008.01a.189.189 0 0 1-.028.05.619.619 0 0 1-.123.17c-.009.01-.013.02-.023.03l-4.927 4.56a.733.733 0 0 1-.5.19.753.753 0 0 1-.54-.23.737.737 0 0 1 .041-1.04l3.547-3.28H.738a.735.735 0 1 1 0-1.47h14.693l-3.74-3.68a.735.735 0 0 1 1.03-1.05l5.022 4.94s0 .01.008.01a.016.016 0 0 0 .017.01.8.8 0 0 1 .163.32c.007.03.009.06.013.09z"/>
</svg>
</span>
</a>
</div>
</section>
</section><section id="custom_html-21" class="widget_text widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div class="rich-text-cascade"><div style="width: 100%;"><div style="text-align: center;"><script type="text/javascript" src="//portal.CitySpark.com/WidgetScripts/8081" > </script></div></div></div></div></section>
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--square ad-unit--sticky">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-mr_combo2-mr_combo2" data-slot='{"pos":"mr_combo2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"mr_combo2","tag_id":"mr_combo2","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"mr_combo2","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-mr_combo2-mr_combo2' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<!-- END Ad Unit Square -->
</section><!-- #secondary -->
</div>
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--leaderboard">
<div class="ad-unit__content">
<div id="acm-ad-tag-leaderboard3-leaderboard3" data-slot='{"pos":"leaderboard3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"leaderboard3","tag_id":"leaderboard3","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"leaderboard3","fold":"btf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-leaderboard3-leaderboard3' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
</div><!-- #content -->
</div>
<footer id="footer" class="site-footer">
<div class="site-footer__content">
<div class="site-footer__site-branding">
<div class="site-footer__logo">
<a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/" rel="home">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png?w=90 90w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png?w=120 120w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png?w=180 180w, https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png?w=240 240w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 45px, 240px" alt="KFDX/KJTL" loading="lazy" />
</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__social">
<h2 class="site-footer__heading">Follow Us</h2>
<aside class="social-links social-links--default">
<ul class="social-links__list">
<li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--facebook">
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/KFDX3/">
<svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 58 58" style="enable-background:new 0 0 58 58;" xml:space="preserve">
<title>Facebook</title>
<style type="text/css">
.facebook-st0{fill:#4267B2;}
.facebook-st1{fill:#FFFFFF;}
</style>
<path class="facebook-st0" d="M54.8,0H3.2C1.43,0,0,1.43,0,3.2v51.6C0,56.57,1.43,58,3.2,58h0H31V35.57h-7.55v-8.78H31v-6.46
c0-7.49,4.58-11.57,11.26-11.57c2.25,0,4.5,0.11,6.74,0.34v7.83h-4.6c-3.64,0-4.35,1.72-4.35,4.26v5.59h8.7l-1.13,8.78H40V58h14.8
c1.77,0,3.2-1.43,3.2-3.2l0,0V3.2C58,1.43,56.57,0,54.8,0L54.8,0z"/>
<path id="f" class="facebook-st1" d="M40,58V35.57h7.57l1.13-8.78H40V21.2c0-2.54,0.71-4.26,4.35-4.26H49V9.1c-2.24-0.23-4.5-0.35-6.75-0.34
C35.56,8.76,31,12.84,31,20.33v6.46h-7.55v8.78H31V58H40z"/>
</svg>
</a>
</li>
<li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--twitter">
<a href="https://twitter.com/TexomasHomepage">
<svg version="1.1" id="Logo__x2014__FIXED" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 259.77 218.57" style="enable-background:new 0 0 33 33;" xml:space="preserve">
<title>Twitter</title>
<style type="text/css">
.twitter-st0{fill:none;}
.twitter-st1{fill:#1DA1F2;}
</style>
<g>
<rect x="-69.49" y="-90.72" class="twitter-st0" width="400" height="400"/>
<path class="twitter-st1" d="M84.13,210.87c94.34,0,145.94-78.16,145.94-145.94c0-2.22-0.05-4.43-0.15-6.63
c10.01-7.24,18.72-16.27,25.59-26.56c-9.19,4.08-19.08,6.83-29.46,8.07c10.59-6.35,18.72-16.4,22.55-28.37
c-9.91,5.88-20.89,10.15-32.57,12.45c-9.36-9.97-22.69-16.21-37.44-16.21c-28.33,0-51.3,22.97-51.3,51.29
c0,4.03,0.45,7.94,1.33,11.69C86,68.53,48.2,48.12,22.91,17.09c-4.41,7.58-6.95,16.39-6.95,25.78c0,17.8,9.06,33.5,22.82,42.69
c-8.41-0.26-16.32-2.57-23.23-6.42c-0.01,0.21-0.01,0.43-0.01,0.65c0,24.84,17.68,45.58,41.15,50.28c-4.31,1.17-8.84,1.8-13.52,1.8
c-3.3,0-6.52-0.33-9.64-0.93c6.53,20.38,25.46,35.21,47.92,35.62c-17.56,13.76-39.67,21.96-63.7,21.96
c-4.14,0-8.22-0.24-12.24-0.71C28.21,202.38,55.16,210.87,84.13,210.87"/>
</g>
</svg>
</a>
</li>
<li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--instagram">
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/texomashomepage/">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/social/instagram.png" alt="Instagram" loading="lazy"/>
</a>
</li>
<li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--youtube">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/KFDXKJTL">
<svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewBox="0 0 192 192" style="enable-background:new 0 0 192 192;" xml:space="preserve">
<title>YouTube</title>
<style type="text/css">
.youtube-st0{fill:#FF0000;}
.youtube-st1{fill:#FFFFFF;}
</style>
<g id="XMLID_184_">
<path id="XMLID_182_" class="youtube-st0" d="M180.32,53.36c-2.02-7.62-7.99-13.62-15.56-15.66C151.04,34,96,34,96,34s-55.04,0-68.76,3.7
c-7.57,2.04-13.54,8.04-15.56,15.66C8,67.18,8,96,8,96s0,28.82,3.68,42.64c2.02,7.62,7.99,13.62,15.56,15.66
C40.96,158,96,158,96,158s55.04,0,68.76-3.7c7.57-2.04,13.54-8.04,15.56-15.66C184,124.82,184,96,184,96S184,67.18,180.32,53.36z"
/>
<polygon id="XMLID_1355_" class="youtube-st1" points="78,122.17 124,96 78,69.83 "/>
</g>
</svg>
</a>
</li>
<li class="social-links__list-item social-links__list-item--email">
<a href="mailto:news@kfdx.com">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="29.35" height="22" viewBox="0 0 29.35 22">
<title>Email</title>
<defs>
<style>
.email-cls-1 {
fill: #eb6823;
fill-rule: evenodd;
}
</style>
</defs>
<path class="email-cls-1" d="M1168.41,189.824a0.347,0.347,0,0,1,.56.269v11.719a2.75,2.75,0,0,1-2.75,2.751h-23.84a2.75,2.75,0,0,1-2.75-2.751V190.1a0.338,0.338,0,0,1,.55-0.269c1.29,1,2.99,2.263,8.83,6.51,1.21,0.882,3.25,2.739,5.29,2.727,2.04,0.017,4.12-1.879,5.29-2.727C1165.43,192.093,1167.13,190.821,1168.41,189.824Zm-14.11,7.4c1.33,0.023,3.24-1.674,4.2-2.373,7.61-5.518,8.19-6,9.94-7.375a1.381,1.381,0,0,0,.53-1.083v-1.089a2.75,2.75,0,0,0-2.75-2.75h-23.84a2.75,2.75,0,0,0-2.75,2.75V186.4a1.359,1.359,0,0,0,.53,1.083c1.75,1.37,2.33,1.857,9.93,7.375,0.96,0.7,2.88,2.4,4.21,2.373h0Z" transform="translate(-1139.62 -182.562)"/>
</svg>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__apps">
<h2 class="site-footer__heading">News App</h2>
<div class="app-links">
<div class="app-link">
<a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texomashomepage.com/id641342910">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png" alt="Get the iOS app" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png?w=130 130w" sizes="130px" loading="lazy"/>
</a>
</div>
<div class="app-link">
<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomashomepage&hl=en">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png" alt="Get the Android app from Google Play" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png?w=130 130w" sizes="130px" loading="lazy"/>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__weather-apps">
<h2 class="site-footer__heading">Weather App</h2>
<div class="app-links">
<div class="app-link">
<a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kfdx-3-weather-texoma/id1115891345?mt=8">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png" alt="Get the iOS Weather app" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/appstore_footer.png?w=130 130w" sizes="130px" loading="lazy"/>
</a>
</div>
<div class="app-link">
<a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomasweather&hl=en_US">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png" alt="Get the Android Weather app from Google Play" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/app-stores/googleplay_footer.png?w=130 130w" sizes="130px" loading="lazy"/>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__primary-nav">
<div class="menu-footer-primary-container"><ul id="menu-footer-primary" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-89992" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category current-post-ancestor current-menu-parent current-post-parent menu-item-89992"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/news/">News</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89995" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89995"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/weather/">Weather</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89993" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89993"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/sports/">Sports</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89994" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89994"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/high-school-sports/">H.S. Sports</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-184554" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-184554"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/video/">Video Center</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89996" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89996"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/contests/">Contests</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89997" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-89997"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/tv-schedule/">TV Schedule</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89998" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89998"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/community/">Community</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-89999" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-89999"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/lifestyle/">Lifestyle</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-518687" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-518687"><a href="https://newsnationnow.com">NewsNation Now</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-90000" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-90000"><a href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/about-us/">About Us</a></li>
</ul></div></div>
<div class="site-footer__secondary-nav">
<div class="menu-footer-secondary-container"><ul id="menu-footer-secondary" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1659" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1659"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/04/KFDX-2019-2020-Annual-EEO-Public-File-Report.pdf">KFDX EEO Report</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-1660" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1660"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kfdx-tv">KFDX FCC Public File</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-1661" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1661"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kjtl">KJTL FCC Public File</a></li>
<li id="menu-item-1662" class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1662"><a target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://media.texomashomepage.com/nxsglobal/global/theme/NexstarCCCertification.pdf">Nexstar CC Certification</a></li>
</ul></div></div>
<div class="site-footer__network-nav site-footer__secondary-nav">
<div class="menu">
<ul>
<li class="network-footer-privacy-policy">
<a
href="https://www.nexstar.tv/privacy-policy/"
target="_blank"
>
Privacy Policy </a>
</li>
<li class="network-footer-terms-of-use">
<a
href="https://www.nexstar.tv/terms-of-use/"
target="_blank"
>
Terms Of Use </a>
</li>
<li class="network-footer-covers">
<a
href="https://www.covers.com/"
target="_blank"
>
Covers </a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#" data-component="NexstarCCPA">Do Not Sell My Personal Information</a> </li>
<li class="network-footer-fcc-applications">
<a
href="https://www.nexstar.tv/fcc-applications/"
target="_blank"
>
FCC Applications </a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__network-branding">
<a href="https://www.nexstar.tv" title="Go to Nexstar.tv">
<img src="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/nexstar-logo-white-nmg.png" srcset="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/src/images/footer/nexstar-logo-white-nmg.png?w=100 100w" sizes="50px" loading="lazy" alt="Nexstar Logo">
</a>
</div>
<div class="site-footer__copyright">
© 1998 - 2020 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved. </div>
</div>
</footer>
</div><!-- #page -->
<script type='text/javascript'>
(function() {
var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {});
_sf_async_config.sections = "Local News";
_sf_async_config.authors = "";
function loadChartbeat() {
var e = document.createElement('script');
var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];
e.type = 'text/javascript';
e.async = true;
e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js';
n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n);
}
loadChartbeat();
})();
</script>
<!-- LiveRamp ATS -->
<script>
var atsScript = document.createElement('script');
atsScript.onload = function() {
window.ats.start({
"placementID": "1262",
"storageType": "localStorage",
"detectionType": "scrape",
"cssSelectors": [
"input[type=text]",
"input[type=email]"
],
"logging": "error"
});
};
atsScript.src = 'https://ats.rlcdn.com/ats.js';
document.body.appendChild(atsScript);
</script>
<aside class="ad-unit ad-unit--adhesion">
<div class="ad-unit__content pre-render">
<div class="close-btn-container">
<div class="close-btn" aria-label="Close Viewport Adhesion Ad">× Close Ad</div>
</div>
<div id="acm-ad-tag-adhesion-adhesion" data-slot='{"pos":"adhesion","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[480,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}' data-unit='{"tag":"adhesion","tag_id":"adhesion","dfp_id":"5678","tag_name":"nx.kfdx","ad_disabled":"0","facebook_only":""}' data-targeting='{"pos":"adhesion","fold":"atf","category":"local_news","kw":"wilbarger-co-2020-election-results"}' data-path='/5678/nx.kfdx/news/local_news' ></div> <script> (function () { try { var event = new CustomEvent( "nsDfpSlotRendered", { detail: { id: 'acm-ad-tag-adhesion-adhesion' } } ); window.dispatchEvent(event); } catch (err) {} })(); </script> </div>
</aside>
<div
id="adobe-primetime-bypass-container"
data-react-component="AdobePrimetimeBypass"
data-logoAlt="Local News"
data-logoUrl="https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/06/texomashomepage-wp-logo.png"
></div>
<div id="aria-dialog-overlay"></div>
<!-- Jetpack Search took 76 ms, ES time ms --><script class="wp-asset-manager ns-ad-handler-js" type="text/javascript">!function(t){var e={};function n(o){if(e[o])return e[o].exports;var r=e[o]={i:o,l:!1,exports:{}};return t[o].call(r.exports,r,r.exports,n),r.l=!0,r.exports}n.m=t,n.c=e,n.d=function(t,e,o){n.o(t,e)||Object.defineProperty(t,e,{enumerable:!0,get:o})},n.r=function(t){"undefined"!=typeof Symbol&&Symbol.toStringTag&&Object.defineProperty(t,Symbol.toStringTag,{value:"Module"}),Object.defineProperty(t,"__esModule",{value:!0})},n.t=function(t,e){if(1&e&&(t=n(t)),8&e)return t;if(4&e&&"object"==typeof t&&t&&t.__esModule)return t;var o=Object.create(null);if(n.r(o),Object.defineProperty(o,"default",{enumerable:!0,value:t}),2&e&&"string"!=typeof t)for(var r in t)n.d(o,r,function(e){return t[e]}.bind(null,r));return o},n.n=function(t){var e=t&&t.__esModule?function(){return t.default}:function(){return t};return n.d(e,"a",e),e},n.o=function(t,e){return Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(t,e)},n.p="/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/",n(n.s=87)}({17:function(t,e,n){"use strict";e.a=function(){window.googletag=window.googletag||{},window.googletag.cmd=googletag.cmd||[]}},87:function(t,e,n){t.exports=n(88)},88:function(t,e,n){"use strict";n.r(e);var o=n(17);Object(o.a)(),googletag.cmd.push((function(){var t=function(t,e,n){var o;try{o=t.slot[e].apply(t.slot,n)}catch(t){o="[unknown]"}return o};googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",(function(e){if(e.slot){var n=e.slot,o=e.isEmpty,r=e.size,i=n.getSlotElementId(),a="AD SLOT RENDERED {\n containerId: ".concat(i,",\n isEmpty: ").concat(o,",\n size: ").concat(r,",\n adUnitPath: ").concat(t(e,"getAdUnitPath"),",\n position: ").concat(t(e,"getTargeting",["pos"]),",\n}");if(window.setTimeout((function(){console.info(a)}),10),i.startsWith("acm-ad-tag-adhesion")&&!o){var c=document.getElementById(i).parentNode;c.classList.remove("pre-render"),c.querySelector(".close-btn-container").addEventListener("click",(function(t){t.preventDefault(),c.parentNode.remove()}),!1)}if(i.startsWith("acm-ad-tag-oop")&&!o&&document.body.classList.add("has-loaded-super-billboard-ad"),i&&!o&&r&&"function"==typeof document.getElementById(i).closest){var d=document.getElementById(i).closest(".ad-unit");if(d){var u=d.querySelector(".ad-unit__content > div[id^=acm]");if(u){var l=r[0],s=void 0===l?null:l,f=r[1],g=void 0===f?null:f;s&&g&&(u.setAttribute("width",s),u.setAttribute("height",g))}d.classList.add("ad-unit--is-rendered")}}}}))}))}});
//# sourceMappingURL=ad-handler.bundle.min.js.map</script><script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/common.chunk.min.js?ver=b9252fa563c2157ec376' id='ns-common-js-js'></script>
<script id='wp-api-request-js-extra'>
var wpApiSettings = {"root":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/","nonce":"92f12150d6","versionString":"wp\/v2\/"};
</script>
<script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-includes/js/api-request.min.js?ver=5.5.1' id='wp-api-request-js'></script>
<script id='ns-global-js-js-extra'>
var lakana = {"a9":{"aps":{"enabled":"1","ad_server":"googletag","pub_id":"3410"}},"addthis_script_url":"https:\/\/s7.addthis.com\/js\/300\/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-5b7190c0239b8829","auto_refresh":{"landing_duration":"10","post_duration":"20","disable_homepage":"0"},"blimply":{"enabled":"0"},"blueconic_enabled":"1","blueconic_script_url":"https:\/\/cdn.blueconic.net\/nexstar.js","branding":{"footer_copyright":"\u00a9 1998 - [year] Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved."},"ccpa":{"base_url":"https:\/\/ccpa.psg.nexstardigital.net"},"chartbeat":{"enabled":"1","uid":"23192"},"civicscience":{"enabled":"1","right_rail_survey":"1"},"confiant":{"script_url":"https:\/\/confiant-integrations.global.ssl.fastly.net\/Y2Nn8JmiAY8HpnF4sl5n7J71jaI\/gpt_and_prebid\/config.js","enabled":"1"},"copyright_text":"Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.","devcon":{"status":"1","data_key":"f0d16886-0300-4694-9b7b-37da481f4449","data_e":"5"},"gtm":{"id":"GTM-KJJZHXD"},"id":"1","index_exchange":{"script_url":""},"liveramp":{"pid":"1262","prebid_status":"1","prebid_analytics_status":"1","ats_status":"1"},"nativo_enabled":"1","prebid":{"script_url":"https:\/\/nxsttv.com\/wp-content\/themes\/nexstar\/client\/vendors\/prebid\/versions\/pbjs3220.js","status":"1"},"revcontent":{"status":"1"},"segment":{"segment_script_url":"https:\/\/prod.segment.psg.nexstardigital.net\/segment.js","anvato_script_url":"https:\/\/prod.segment.psg.nexstardigital.net\/anvato.js","status":"0"},"send_to_news":{"enabled":"1"},"site_footer":{"secondary_footer":{"links":[{"title":"Privacy Policy","link":"https:\/\/www.nexstar.tv\/privacy-policy\/","link_target":"_blank"},{"title":"Terms Of Use","link":"https:\/\/www.nexstar.tv\/terms-of-use\/","link_target":"_blank"},{"title":"Covers","link":"https:\/\/www.covers.com\/","link_target":"_blank"},{"title":"Do Not Sell My Personal Information","link":"[ccpa-link]"},{"title":"FCC Applications","link":"https:\/\/www.nexstar.tv\/fcc-applications\/","link_target":"_blank"}],"show_divider":0}},"uuid":"a6289d30-8810-420f-b327-035e1320873a","weather":{"wsi_cid":"878507589"}};
var nexstar = {"alert_banners":{"l10n":{"nexstar":{"label_sep":"\/"}},"settings":{"Breaking News":{"id":5928,"slug":"breaking-news","term_name":"Breaking News","label":"Breaking News","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"#","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":false,"location":"header","newsnation_support":false},"Live Now":{"id":17,"slug":"live-now","term_name":"Live Now","label":"Live Now:","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header","newsnation_support":false},"Weather Alerts":{"id":18,"slug":"weather-alerts","term_name":"Weather Alerts","label":"Weather Alerts","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/weather\/weather-alerts\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header","newsnation_support":false},"Custom":{"id":39891,"slug":"custom","term_name":"Custom","label":"","color":"#ffffff","background":"#000000","summary_only":true,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header","newsnation_support":false},"Closings":{"id":13121,"slug":"closings","term_name":"Closings","label":"Closings & Delays","color":"","background":"","summary_only":false,"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/weather\/closings\/","view_options":"number_of_areas","truncate":true,"location":"header","newsnation_support":false}},"is_dismissing_allowed":false,"message_dismissal_duration":43200,"message_dismissal_storage":"persistent"},"amp_publisher_logo":"","app_links":{"google_play_link":"https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/apps\/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomashomepage&hl=en","google_play_weather_link":"https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/apps\/details?id=com.newssynergy.texomasweather&hl=en_US","ios_app_store_link":"https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/app\/texomashomepage.com\/id641342910","ios_app_store_weather_link":"https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/app\/kfdx-3-weather-texoma\/id1115891345?mt=8"},"article_bins":{"rest_endpoint":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/nexstar\/v1\/article-bin"},"auto_refresh":{"landing_duration":"","post_duration":"","disable_homepage":"0"},"blimply":{"disabled":"1"},"blueconic_enabled":"1","call_letters":"KFDX\/KJTL","ccpa":{"consent_script_src":"https:\/\/ccpa.psg.nexstardigital.net\/site\/{domain_guid}","nxsccpa_enabled":true},"chartbeat":{"domain":"texomashomepage.com"},"civicscience":{"enabled":"0","right_rail_survey":"0"},"continue_reading_cta":{"l10n":{"cta_text":"Continue Reading"},"breakpoint":768,"min_content_height":250},"copyright_start_year":"1998","devcon":{"status":"1"},"dfp":{"mobile_desktop_breakpoint":1024,"register_event":"nsDfpSlotRendered","slots":{"adhesion":{"pos":"adhesion","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[480,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"billboard1":{"pos":"billboard1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90],[970,30]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90],[970,250],[970,90],[970,30]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"header-microbar":{"pos":"header-microbar","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[88,31],"sizes":[[[900,0],[[88,31]]],[[0,0],[]]],"amp_multi_size":"88x31","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"hover":{"pos":"hover","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[1,1],"sizes":[[[900,0],[[1,1]]],[[0,0],[]]],"amp_multi_size":"1x1","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"leader_mr1":{"pos":"leader_mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr2":{"pos":"leader_mr2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr3":{"pos":"leader_mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leader_mr4":{"pos":"leader_mr4","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1152,0],[[728,90]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"leaderboard1":{"pos":"leaderboard1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"leaderboard2":{"pos":"leaderboard2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"leaderboard3":{"pos":"leaderboard3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[320,50],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[728,90]]],[[1024,0],[[728,90]]],[[768,0],[[728,90]]],[[641,0],[[320,50]]],[[0,0],[[320,50]]]],"amp_multi_size":"320x50","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"microbar":{"pos":"microbar","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[88,31],"sizes":[[[0,0],[[88,31]]]],"amp_multi_size":"88x31","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr1":{"pos":"mr1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr1_mobile":{"pos":"mr1_mobile","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[900,0],[]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"mr2":{"pos":"mr2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr3":{"pos":"mr3","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr4":{"pos":"mr4","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"mid"},"mr_combo1":{"pos":"mr_combo1","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"},"mr_combo2":{"pos":"mr_combo2","is_companion":true,"is_oop":false,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[300,250],"sizes":[[[1280,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[1024,0],[[300,600],[300,250]]],[[768,0],[[300,250]]],[[641,0],[[300,250]]],[[0,0],[[300,250]]]],"amp_multi_size":"300x250","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"btf"},"oop":{"pos":"oop","is_companion":true,"is_oop":true,"refresh_on_resize":true,"size":[1,1],"sizes":[[[0,0],[[1,1]]]],"amp_multi_size":"1x1","lazyload":false,"wx_targeting":[],"module_refreshable":false,"fold":"atf"}},"ab_test":{"min":1,"max":101,"storage_key":"ns.gpt.sessiontest"}},"extended_scroll":{"l10n":{"top_stories_title":"Top Stories","more_in_category_read_more":"Read the Full Article","more_in_category_title":"More %s Stories","more_stories_read_more":"Read more stories","more_stories_title":"More Stories"},"default_provider":"queried_object","max_blocks_per_snippet":2,"max_words_fallback_per_snippet":70,"num_top_stories_posts":12,"num_more_in_category_posts":3,"more_in_category_fields":["title","link","snippet","thumbnail","authors","date","read_more"],"num_more_stories_posts":4,"show_read_more_in_more_stories":true,"more_stories_read_more_link":"\/news\/","more_stories_fields":["title","thumbnail","articles"]},"footer_logo":"75","ga":{"id":"UA-37144901-22"},"gtm":{"id":"GTM-T5G5SF"},"home_url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/","homepage":{"l10n":{"all_headlines_title":"All Headlines","hero_title":"Headlines","hero_read_more_title":"More Top Stories","headline_list_read_more_title":"More %s News","top_stories_title":"Top Stories","top_stories_read_more_title":"More Top Stories"},"default_hero_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_all_headlines_list_articles":6,"num_headline_lists":6,"num_headline_list_articles":5,"num_hero_articles":5,"num_top_stories_articles":10,"top_stories_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_timeline_stories_articles":6,"num_topics_tabs":7,"topics_tabs_stack_until_bp":900,"num_articles_per_tab":3},"htlbid":{"script_url":"","enabled":"0"},"id":"41","lead_media":{"allowed_block_types":["core\/audio","core\/shortcode","lakana\/anvplayer"],"video":{"autoplay":"1"}},"liveramp":{"prebid_status":"1","prebid_analytics_status":"1","ats_status":"1"},"logo":"75","name":"Texomashomepage.com","nativo_enabled":"1","onesignal":{"enabled":"0","sdk_script_url":"https:\/\/cdn.onesignal.com\/sdks\/OneSignalSDK.js"},"onesignal_app":{"enabled":"0"},"prebid":{"status":"1"},"primary_color":"#262626","punchkick_feeds":{"network_id":"5678","closings_url":"","contact_page_url":"","elections_url":"","google_geocode_key":"","google_wx_package_id":"","apple_app_store_id":"","apple_weather_app_id":"","maps_and_radar_url":"","online_public_file":"","privacy_policy_url":"","sponsored_splash":"","station_name":"","terms_of_service_url":"","wsi_map_id":"","weather_forecast_url":""},"related_posts":{"l10n":{"default_title":"Related Content"}},"revcontent":{"status":"1","web_id":"114874","amp_id":"114645","amp_wrapper":"texomashomepage_114645","app_code":"<div id=\"rc-widget-091d63\" data-rc-widget data-widget-host=\"habitat\" data-endpoint=\"\/\/trends.revcontent.com\" data-widget-id=\"116124\"><\/div>\r\n<script type=\"text\/javascript\" src=\"\/\/assets.revcontent.com\/master\/delivery.js\" defer=\"defer\"><\/script>","app_code_id":"","app_code_widget_host":"","app_code_widget_id":""},"section_fronts":{"l10n":{"headlines":"Headlines","more_headlines_title":"More %s Headlines","top_stories_title":"Top Stories"},"default_provider":"queried_object","hero_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/","num_headline_list_articles":5,"num_headline_lists":6,"num_hero_pages":1,"num_ranked_articles_per_page":5,"num_top_stories_pages":2,"top_stories_read_more_link":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/"},"segment":{"segment_key":"","segment_key_amp":"","status":"0"},"send_to_news":{"url":"http:\/\/embed.sendtonews.com\/oembed\/?fk=afbKi2Dr&cid=9400&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=140&floatwidth=400&floatposition=top-right&float=on","enabled":"1"},"sidebar":{"l10n":{"dont_miss_title":"Don't Miss"},"num_dont_miss_articles":7},"social_links":{"email":"news@kfdx.com","facebook":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/KFDX3\/","instagram":"https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/texomashomepage\/","pinterest":"","rss":"","twitter":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/TexomasHomepage","youtube":"https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/KFDXKJTL"},"supernav":{"l10n":{"close_navigation":"Close Navigation","open_navigation":"Open Navigation","looking_for?":"What are you looking for?","primary_menu":"Primary Menu","toggle_menu":"Toggle Menu","top_stories":"Top Stories"},"max_depth":2,"nav_menu_location":"supernav","num_children_per_column":7,"num_columns":4,"num_columns_without_thumbnails":1,"num_posts_in_column_with_thumbnails":1,"num_posts_in_column_without_thumbnails":4,"post_type_feature":"supernav"},"syndication":{"canonical_home_url":""},"template_variables":{"l10n":{"article_date":"M j, Y \/ h:i A T","article_time_format":"h:i A T","article_list_by":"by %1$s %2$s %3$s","article_list_category":"%1$s \/ %2$s","author_by":"by: %s","author_sep":", ","infinite_button_text":"Load More","infinite_error_text":"Error loading articles","infinite_loading":"Loading...","more":"More","more_term":"More %s","next_page":"Next page","now_playing":"Now Playing","previous_page":"Previous page","posted":"Posted: %s","read_more_arrow":"Read More »","relative_date_format":"%s ago","search":"Search","sep":"\/","share_this_story":"Share this story","site_search":"Site Search...","snippet_date":"M j, Y","sponsored_by":"Sponsored By","top_stories_from":"Top Stories From %s","updated":"Updated: %s","up_next":"Up Next","video":"Video","exit_sticky_player":"Exit sticky player","form_processing":"Processing...","form_message_sent":"Message Sent!","form_error":"Error"},"num_404_top_stories_articles":5},"uuid":"bc4ba156-1a82-40b1-82e1-99044a9d8e4f","video_center":{"l10n":{"document_title":"Video Center","meta_description":"The latest videos from Texomashomepage.com"},"num_bins":10,"num_videos_per_bin":12,"number_of_tabs":7,"tabs_stack_until_bp":900,"carousel_excluded_article_fields":["excerpt","category","date"]},"weather":{"city_name":"","latitude":"33.9137","longitude":"-98.4934","zipcode":"76309"},"weather_alerts":{"l10n":{"loading_alerts":"Checking for current alerts","no_current_alerts":"There are no active weather alerts. Check back later."}}};
var nsApiSettings = {"root":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/wp-json\/","nonce":"92f12150d6","versionString":"wp\/v2\/"};
var weatherAlerts = {"alert_types":["Blizzard Warning","Blizzard Watch","Blowing Dust Advisory","Blowing Dust Warning","Child Abduction Emergency","Dense Smoke Advisory","Dust Advisory","Dust Storm Warning","Earthquake Warning","Evacuation - Immediate","Excessive Heat Warning","Excessive Heat Watch","Extreme Cold Warning","Extreme Cold Watch","Extreme Fire Danger","Extreme Wind Warning","Fire Warning","Fire Weather Watch","Flash Flood Statement","Flash Flood Warning","Flash Flood Watch","Flood Advisory","Flood Statement","Flood Warning","Flood Watch","Freeze Warning","Freeze Watch","Freezing Fog Advisory","Freezing Rain Advisory","Frost Advisory","Hard Freeze Warning","Hard Freeze Watch","Hazardous Materials Warning","Heat Advisory","Ice Storm Warning","Law Enforcement Warning","Local Area Emergency","Red Flag Warning","Severe Thunderstorm Warning","Severe Thunderstorm Watch","Severe Weather Statement","Small Stream Flood Advisory","Special Weather Statement","Storm Surge Warning","Storm Surge Watch","Storm Warning","Storm Watch","Tornado Warning","Tornado Watch","Urban And Small Stream Flood Advisory","Wind Advisory","Wind Chill Advisory","Wind Chill Warning","Wind Chill Watch","Winter Storm Warning","Winter Storm Watch","Winter Weather Advisory"],"api_url":"https:\/\/weather-lakana.lakana-prod.com\/weather-service\/v2\/alerts\/getLiveAlertsByCounties?counties=48075,48101,48269,48433,40057,48197,48155,48275,48207,48487,48023,48447,40075,40141,48485,48009,48503,40031,40033,48077,48237,40137,40067,48337,40065","fips":["48075","48101","48269","48433","40057","48197","48155","48275","48207","48487","48023","48447","40075","40141","48485","48009","48503","40031","40033","48077","48237","40137","40067","48337","40065"]};
</script>
<script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/global.bundle.min.js?ver=848ecfae1d168d697988' id='ns-global-js-js'></script>
<script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-content/themes/nexstar/client/build/js/article.bundle.min.js?ver=3bf2d3aaa346bba388f1' id='ns-article-js-js'></script>
<script async src='https://s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js?ver=1.0.0#pubid=ra-5b7190c0239b8829' id='ns-addthis-js-js'></script>
<script id='ns-addthis-js-js-after'>
var addthis_config=addthis_config||{};addthis_config.data_track_addressbar=false;addthis_config.data_track_clickback=false;
var addthis_share = window.addthis_share || {"url":"https:\/\/www.texomashomepage.com\/news\/local-news\/wilbarger-co-2020-election-results\/"}
</script>
<script src='https://www.texomashomepage.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.5.1' id='wp-embed-js'></script>
<script type='text/javascript' src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202045.js' async='async' defer='defer'></script>
<script type='text/javascript'>
_stq = window._stq || [];
_stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',j:'1:9.0.2.1',blog:'162794460',post:'633815',tz:'-6',srv:'www.texomashomepage.com'} ]);
_stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '162794460', '633815' ]);
</script>
</body>
</html>