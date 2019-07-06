Wilbarger Co. authorities ‘mistakenly’ release fugitive from jail

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

UPDATE: The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office officials have taken the man into custody.

Original post: Wilbarger County authorities are asking for the community’s help after a fugitive was “mistakenly” released from the Wilbarger County Jail by the Wilbarger Sheriff Office officials.

District Attorney Staley Heatly said Christopher Odell McManus was set for a jury trial for evading arrest in April 2016 but didn’t show up.

Heatly said McManus was found in South Carolina earlier this year before being extradited to Texas.

Heatly said McManus was mistakenly released from jail earlier this month after pleading guilty on an unrelated charge.

Officials said McManus has been sentenced to prison twice before for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are asking if anyone see him to call 9-1-1 immediately.