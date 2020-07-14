Wilbarger Co. exempt from Gov. Abbott’s mask order

A county official said Wilbarger County has been granted exemption from Governor Abbott’s mask order.

The order mandates masks for all counties across the state with more COVID cases than 20.



Wilbarger County has 17 positive COVID-19 cases and one resident said he doesn’t like to wear a mask, but he understands the importance.

“If a store or someone said please put it on I will be respectful and say okay I understand why you want me to wear it,” Vernon resident Jesus Mendoza said.