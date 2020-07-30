Wilbarger Co. Jail unaffected by COVID-19

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID-19 reaching the Wichita County Jail, Wilbarger County Jail officials said they’re thankful to not have the virus in their jail.

Officials also said they have only had to administer two COVID-19 tests for inmates a month ago and they both came back negative.

“Anytime anyone enters the jail whether they’re an inmate, an officer a lawyer, of course, they have to don masks on their body and stuff like that. Take precautions. Their temperatures are taken as well as the inmate. Any inmate that comes in,” Wilbarger County Sheriff Bill Price said.

One deputy sheriff did test positive for COVID-19, but they have recovered and are back working,