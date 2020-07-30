Wilbarger Co. Jail unaffected by COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID-19 reaching the Wichita County Jail, Wilbarger County Jail officials said they’re thankful to not have the virus in their jail.

Officials also said they have only had to administer two COVID-19 tests for inmates a month ago and they both came back negative.

“Anytime anyone enters the jail whether they’re an inmate, an officer a lawyer, of course, they have to don masks on their body and stuff like that. Take precautions. Their temperatures are taken as well as the inmate. Any inmate that comes in,” Wilbarger County Sheriff Bill Price said.

One deputy sheriff did test positive for COVID-19, but they have recovered and are back working,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News