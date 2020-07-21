Wilbarger Co. leaders put hold on tax increase discussion

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Wilbarger County, a decision on whether or not to increase the tourism tax has been put on hold by the commissioner’s court.

What is now 13%, if passed the hotel occupancy tax will increase to 15%, 7 % of which tax goes to the state.

Some supporters of the tax said the city and county need more funds to compete for tourists and conventions and remain competitive with other towns.

But the former mayor and hotel owner Joe Rogers said he believes this is putting Vernon at a disadvantage.

Rogers said it is already hard as it is right now to attract customers and increasing rates by 2% will be putting a nail in the coffin.

“Some events they’re paying 100% of the people’s rooms because they’ll have an event and they’ll pay $3,000 and out of all the hotels we’ll get 5 rooms,” Rogers said. “If the event costs too much for us to have then it’s just not worth it.”

Rogers said those for the increase say the tax will result in more revenue from visitors but said there comes a point where it doesn’t pay for itself and they’ll just have to let the events go.

Rogers said the events generally bring in $300,000 and they are hoping with an increase they’ll get an additional $100,000.

In Monday’s commissioner’s meeting the discussion was tabled to be reviewed another time.

Wichita Falls now has a 15% hotel tax.

When asked for comment, State Representative Drew Springer, R-Muenster, who drafted the bill provided a statement to our newsroom.