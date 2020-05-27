Wilbarger Co. SO swears in first female deputy

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time in Vernon history, the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office has a female deputy.

Deputy Kelsey Deford was sworn in recently by Sheriff Bill Price. She’s from Wichita Falls and was previously a correctional officer and a licensed deputy for the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office with eight years of experience.

“She’s going to do good,” Price said. “She’s been put with an FTO [Field Training Officer] that I have established, and I think it’s going to work out very great. Shes got the knowledge and she has the know-how and the willingness to do it.”

Price said that Deford will be a valuable asset to the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office because they can now cut down the time it takes to pat down female offenders, in the past, they would have to transport the suspects to the Wilbarger County Jail to have a female corrections officer pat them down

“I’m excited,” Deford said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but someone had to do it, so I’m excited to be the one.”