Wilbarger Co. tax districts to consider agreement with solar energy company

WILBARGER CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Harrold Independent School District is the closest of four entities to finalizing a tax agreement with a solar panel energy facility hoping to make Wilbarger County its home.

Superintendent David Thweatt said they have been working with the developers of what will be the $225 million Adams Creek Solar Project for about 14 months now.

The development company is hoping to start construction next year on 3,300 acres in the northeastern part of the county.

Thweatt said this will be very beneficial for the school district.

“There will be an increase in our tax roll and then also the company make up the shortfall over the next several years,” Thweatt said. “Adam’s Creek will produce probably in the neighborhood of 1.5 to two million extra dollars upfront money for the district.”

Thweatt said these additional funds could help with moving the district’s football field and possibly building a gym and track.

The development company is also seeking tax value limitation agreements from Wilbarger County, Vernon College and Wilbarger General Hospital District.

Vernon College’s President Dr. Dusty Johnson said after an initial meeting with the company, the project has been put on the board’s agenda item for August 12 for further discussion.