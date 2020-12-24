Wilbarger County CrimeStoppers needs your help in solving a burglary of a building

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger County CrimeStoppers is asking for your help in solving a burglary of a building.

The Crime occurred between the hours of 11:00 pm to midnight on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, a burglary of a building was reported in the 3600 block of Wilbarger Street.

A convenience store was broken into by the suspects breaking out the window of a front door of the establishment. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole approximately $350 worth of general merchandise including cigarettes, cigars, condoms, and vape products.

Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating this suspect or suspects and will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and Grand Jury indictment of the person or persons responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 552-5011 (THERE IS NO CALLER ID), download the P3 Tips app, go to www.P3tips.com or the toll-free number 1-800-322-9888 if you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime committed in Vernon and Wilbarger County.

All calls are confidential and you never have to give your name.