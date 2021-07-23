Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office investigating horses shot during burglary

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Report of Burglary of a Habitation and a report of Animal Cruelty to Livestock.

Sometime between Tuesday, July 20, and Thursday, July 22, during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. a suspect or suspects entered a property located on US 287 W, according to the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect(s) shot the two horses on the property multiple times. Both of the horses were severely injured. Multiple rounds of 12 gauge were found all over the property.

The suspect(s) then burglarized the homestead and the travel trailer.

Any person with information about this burglary is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or submit a tip to their website. All calls are confidential, and you never have to give your name.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (940) 552-5011.