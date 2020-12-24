Wilbarger County Volunteers prepare for Holiday Spirit Meal

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger County volunteers are preparing for the big Holiday Spirit meal in Vernon on Christmas day.

If you requested a meal in advance, volunteers will be making deliveries from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Christmas day.

You can also pick up your orders Friday at Wilbarger Auditorium from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 pm.

As a reminder, there will be no dining in the auditorium due to the pandemic.

Organizers Sharon and Billy Goins are still looking for drivers and volunteers. Those who would like to volunteer can call (940-414-0401).

If you’d like to make a donation towards the Holiday Spirit Meal Program, you can do so by sending money to an account set up at the Waggoner National Bank in Vernon.