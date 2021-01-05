Wilbarger General administers Moderna vaccine to staff, plans to distribute to community

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger General Hospital received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine during the third week of COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

Officials said they currently plan to vaccinate 100 employees. And whatever is left will be spread throughout the community.

“Like the sheriff and the local dentists and those kinds of things. And then we’re gonna share with some of our local home health and hospice companies so that we can get them vaccinated this week also,” Wilbarger General Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tonya Price said.

Nurses like Infection Prevention & Control Nurse Miguel Rodriguez hope that this vaccine can help add protection to employees and patients.

“I’ve taken the vaccine myself and I definitely wouldn’t feel comfortable giving the vaccine if I didn’t think it was safe,” Rodriguez said. “So this is what we’ve got, this is what we’re going with and I feel confident with this vaccine.”

Previously, Wilbarger officials expressed concern with medical supplies and caring for patients during the pandemic.

Currently, officials said supplies are in good shape and staff morale is high.

“When our own staff got sick with covid, we really got hit pretty hard with that back in October, November but now we’re on the up swing. So that’s why we’re excited about the vaccine is because we got a lot of local people that we want to keep them healthy so they can keep coming to work,” Price said.

“We’re a small community and so we’re all tight-knit. So this is just we all get together and we just plan it day by day and we’re making it happen,” Rodriguez said.

Making it happen day by day as the vaccine adds protection to hospitals large and small.

Officials also said patients are currently being evaluated to see which ones are eligible for the vaccine as well.