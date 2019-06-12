Wilbarger General Hospital celebrates 50 years

Wilbarger General Hospital officials are excited to continue to serve the Vernon community after celebrating the 50th year anniversary.

Wilbarger General Hospital opened its doors 50 years ago, after breaking ground two years earlier. To celebrate this event, many Vernon residents gathered to celebrate the golden anniversary, Tuesday. While many celebrated the event, one hospital nurse is reflecting on her more than two decades of work at the facility.

“I started in 1994,” 3rd floor Nurse Manager Jennifer Edwards said. “I went to LVN school right out of high school and started here. I went to school for my RN and BSN. Just this past year became the director of the med surg floor.”

CEO of the hospital Dennis Jack started working here in March. He said they have plans for the future.

“We are just trying to make better utilization of the space we have,” Jack said. “Because like I said at one time this was a 100-bed hospital. Our census now the most we’ve had since I’ve been here is 17. So we got rooms. What ends up happening in a situation like this. People will go, ‘can I just take an old patients room, nobody is using that and they have their own private bathrooms?’ So we filled up every space, but we are always looking for opportunities to better use that space.”

Although Edwards didn’t think she would be here for this long, she said she’s thankful for the team that is here and the environment they’ve established.

“Everybody is like a tight-knit family here at the hospital, all of the employees are,” Edwards said. “When I was 25 my husband passed away from cancer who also worked here. At that time I was young and everybody I worked with supported me throughout that. So I felt like I owed the hospital and all of the employees my dedication.”

Now that 50th-year celebration has come to an end, hospital officials look forward to what the future brings.

Everything at the celebration Tuesday, from the food trucks to the band and the bounce house were all paid for by community sponsors.