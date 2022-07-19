Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to clarify that Wilbarger General Hospital is operating with reduced staff and only one visitor is being allowed per patient.

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL) — A fire is raging in Vernon near the hospital and has prompted an evacuation.

According to sources at the Community Healthcare Clinic in Wilbarger General Hospital, located at 920 Hillcrest Drive, have been evacuated due to a fire.

Video provided courtesy of Anastasia Atnip.

Sources at the scene also said that roads in the area were closed.

We have reached out to authorities for more information but due to battling the fire and the safety of the community were unable to provide any information at this time but will when they are able.

Texoma’s Homepage has a crew en route to the fire and will update as soon as we know more information.