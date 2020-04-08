Wilbarger General Hospital nurses prepare for potential COVID-19 cases

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospitals around the country are still in need of supplies, including Wilbarger General Hospital. While Wilbarger County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. They are trying to stay ahead of the game in getting prepared.

Vernon Mayor Pro Tem Pam Gosline placed a “Heroes Work Here” sign outside of Wilbarger General to show appreciation for the nurses that work there. These nurses are waiting anxiously for COVID-19 to hit their hospital.

“The waiting has been hard. Knowing that it is most likely coming, that we haven’t hit the peak yet,” Wilbarger General Hospital nurse Annie Gilot said.

Gilot represents the thoughts of some nurses in Wilbarger General who put their lives on the line every day as the coronavirus spreads.

“We’re seeing all the reports of the cases in neighboring counties and knowing that. people from Wilbarger County are still traveling to Wichita County to Altus to other places that have positive cases. So nervously waiting, waiting for the worst of it to hit,” Gilot said.

The small amount of supplies at Wilbarger General isn’t very encouraging. Wilbarger General officials say their supplies would be cut in half id the hospital were to treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus. But the hospital is working on getting supplies and the nurses have found ways to obtain some protective equipment.

“We actually were able to have a local group that was making masks out of their quilting materials and one of them works here. So she was able to distribute almost 60 masks for home use and also if we need to use it for our office staff,” Wilbarger General Hospital chief nursing officer Tonya Price said.

If Wilbarger General needed to treat a coronavirus patient, they have a plan in place and the staff feels prepared.

“I think we all wanna know what can we do to do our part and we’re ready at the hospital. Ready and prepared but just waiting, waiting for the storm,” Gilot said.

The Wilbarger General staff says they appreciate all the love they are getting from the community and that they are doing everything they can to stay safe during this time.