Wilbarger General Hospital release PSAs to educate community on the dangers of COVID-19

This holiday season is being spent very differently than we are used to, little to no family and friends or zoom celebrations have taken the place of normal family traditions because many of us are doing our part in slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This holiday season is being spent very differently than we are used to.

In-person celebrations are now being limited to smaller amounts of family and friends or people are opting for zoom celebrations have to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Officials at one local hospital hope their PSA’s can help bring awareness.

Inform and educate, that is what Carrie Hawkins and others at Wilbarger General Hospital hope to accomplish by releasing public service announcements where COVID-19 survivors like Katheryne Johnson share their personal journey with the virus.

“I’m amazed at how many people are not wearing their masks, this is something you do not want. I am in my ninth week and I may today go home and be doing something at the kitchen sink and just suddenly not have any energy to get to the chair,” Johnson said.

In the announcement, Johnson said her husband believed he contracted the virus at a gathering.

They were on their way to an event to support their granddaughter when they both felt sick and decided to turn around.

“By Monday, he had tested positive and Tuesday, I tested positive,” Johnson said.

Hawkins said these PSA’s were created so people like Johnson can share their stories and hopefully be a lesson for others in the community.

“We’re hoping that people see and hear these stories from their friends and neighbors, the people they recognize, the people that have taken care of them when they’ve been in the hospital for other reasons maybe,” Hawkins said. “The goal is to educate the public on reality so maybe they’ll take more precautions to try to slow the spread.”

One front-line worker who has dedicated her time caring for folks fighting COVID-19, found herself battling the virus but took advantage of a new treatment the hospital is administering.

“I have an autoimmune disorder, I have Rheumatoid Arthritis and I take a medication that weakens my immune system,” Respiratory Care Director Lorrie Dwyer said. “My coworkers knowing I had that called and said “Hey do you want to do the infusion?” and my first thought was, ‘Absolutely.'”

“Our Chief of Staff Dr. Lehman is really keeping up with the latest in treatments, he stays on top of it,” Hawkins said. “He has started administering the Monoclonal Antibody treatments, the outpatient infusions, to patients who are early on in their symptoms.”

Hawkins said everyone at all levels is trying everything they can for the people they are seeing at Wilbarger General Hospital.

“The nurses go above and beyond they go that extra mile, it was amazing how well I was treated,” Johnson said.

Hawkins, Dwyer and Johnson said their hope is people will take this virus, which has claimed so many lives, more seriously.

Other stories will be shared over time but to see the full PSA available now, follow this link.