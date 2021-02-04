Wilbarger General Hospital to host blood drive

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger General Hospital is hosting a blood drive this month.

The hospital has set its “Rise Up & Give” blood drive for Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the hospital’s boardroom.

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, the hospital said you may be eligible to also give convalescent plasma at the drive.

To schedule an appointment, contact Carrie Hawkins at 940-553-2804.

You can also schedule an appointment by clicking here and then clicking “find a drive.”

