Wilbarger Humane Society seeks information after cat shot with hunting arrow

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Officials at the Wilbarger Humane Society are asking for information on an incident where a stray black cat was shot with a hunting arrow and left to die.

In a Facebook post just after 4 p.m.Tuesday, officials stated they are in contact with police over the animal cruelty incident.

Officials called the incident disturbing and meaningless and said they will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law for this animal cruelty.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas, punishable for up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Wilbarger Humane Society officials put the cat down from its suffering.

“For those who love animals like we do, please send up a prayer for this baby as we have ended his suffering so he can now rest,” the Facebook post stated

If anyone has information on this, officials ask Texomans to call the Humane Society at 940-552-5373 or the Vernon Police Department at 940-553-3311.

Click here for more information from the Wilbarger Humane Society Facebook page. The Facebook page contains a graphic image of the incident.