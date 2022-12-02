VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Wilbarger Animal Shelter receives help from a popular Facebook Live attraction.

The Wilbarger Humane Society announced on Friday, Jordan’s Way, a national group that travels across the U.S assisting shelters and rescues, will be streaming from the Wilbarger Hume Society on Saturday Dec. 03. Activities and events will include pie face, bail-out games, sit-ups, pushups, puppy love, and a host of other exciting challenges.

According to the Jordan’s Way website, there team is on a mission to visit shelters in all 48 of the continental United States to help raise money through Facebook Live Feeds.

The event can raise up to $58,000 for shelters Jordan’s Way partners with. Streaming begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to show their support by joining in person at the shelter 2801 Sullivan Street, Vernon Texas. The event will be streamed live on the shelter’s webpage.