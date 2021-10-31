Wild Bird Rescue reopening, welcomes new Director of Rehabilitation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wild Bird Rescue in Wichita Falls helps hundreds of birds be able to spread their wings and fly each year.

The sights and sounds of birds are what Wild Bird Rescue Board of Directors member Katherine Smith said inspires her and her team to do what they do each day.

“I am a bird lover. I was raised a bird lover,” Smith said. “My mother and father traveled all over the place bird-watching, and so I grew up feeding the birds, learning to identify birds and loving to see the birds.”

Helping those birds has remained the central mission of the Wild Bird Rescue.

“Wild Bird Rescue has been in Wichita Falls for more than 20 years now and bringing in birds that are injured and orphaned, and we care for as many as we can and release them to the wild,” Smith said.

The rescue center has undergone many changes and new additions in those two decades, like its newest Director of Rehabilitation, Adlai Olson, whose passion is caring for these birds.

“Our ultimate goal isn’t to keep birds here as educational birds. Our major goal is to re-release animals who belong to the wild, and need to be back in the wild, to the wild,” Olson said.

The center helps a variety of birds, such as barn owls, hawks and even vultures. Right now, it’s the slow season, but Olson said before they know it, it’ll be spring again. Then, they’ll see an influx of birds and will need help from the community.

“We can see hundreds and hundreds of baby birds, and baby birds, they need to be fed every 20 minutes, so we’ll have cages just lined up wall-to-wall of baby birds that need to be fed,” Olson said.

In order to serve the baby birds, as well as their other rescues, Olson said they are always looking for new helpers to join a volunteer experience like no other.

“Someone brings in a bird that’s so injured they can’t even stand up, and you take care of them and help them get back to where they need to be, and then, seeing them fly off is probably the best feeling in the whole world – is seeing them being able to go back to where they belong and knowing that you had a part in that is really amazing,” Olson said.

The organization will continue rescuing and saving the lives of one bird at a time.

The Wild Bird Rescue is always accepting donations and volunteers. You can find more information on how to help here.