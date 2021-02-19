Wild Bird Rescue stayed busy during the frigid week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost 11 inches of snow blanketed Wichita Falls this week, shutting down everything and everyone.

“Denton, Haskell, Seymour, all the surrounding counties because there’s no place open,” Wild Bird Rescue Director of Rehabilitation Ginger McConnell said.

Well, not everyone! For the Wild Bird Rescue, being one of the only bird rescue’s open in the area, they had their hands full,

“Constant phone calls, messages, about birds cold, frozen, in the water, on the ground, they can’t find water,” McConnell said. “They can’t handle that, they don’t know how their not prepared here, just like we aren’t.”

Even getting a cormorant sent up here from Denton, the closest option, Wild Bird Rescue thankful for dodging blackouts this week.

“We’ve actually got quite a few in today, but it’s really awesome seeing all these different types of birds,” volunteer Lindsey Odom said.

Handfuls of songbirds and water birds shaken by the cold weather were brought in by the rescue.

Water birds aren’t their usual tenet, but the ice makes them unable to fly or eat with the water frozen.

And in some extreme cases when the weather hits, it can get even worse.

When they rescued a barn owl this week, he was frozen solid, McConnell was unsure of his fate.

“I thought he was dead, put him in the incubator, he warmed up, started showing life, and by the end of the day, he was standing and he’s doing really well and will be released once it warms up,” McConnell said.

This gives the staff and volunteers, like Lindsey Odom, the ultimate prize.

Getting the opportunity to release these birds safely, where they belong.

“Being able to release it back into the wild is like one of the most rewarding things ever, because we like saved it’s life, right?”

Saving lives one flap, hoot and peck at a time.

The Wild Bird Rescue is always accepting volunteers, especially as it warms up and they get more these birds released!

Click here for a link to the website or click here for a link to their Facebook!