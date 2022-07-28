COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has called for an immediate mandatory evacuation of part of Comanche County due to a wildfire.

UPDATE: 10:20 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022

The Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management has set up a shelter for those who had to evacuate from the affected area.

The shelter has been set up at Hilliary Communications, located at 22937 on OK 58. The shelter will be open by 11 p.m.

People using the shelter are asked to drive around to the back.

Emergency Management has asked for anyone in the area of NW Wolf Road to evacuate immediately. Another area of concern is Highway 115 near Quanah Road.

The evacuation is for the area of NW Wolf Road to NW Shroyer between Highways 58 and 115.

The effected area is northwest of Lake Lawtonka.

The Apache Fire Department has warned people to stay away from the Slick Hill and Highway 58 area.

This is a developing situation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more about this incident.