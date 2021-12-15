Wildfires could prompt evacuation near Iowa Park

NOTE: Refresh this story often, as it is being updated in real-time with new information as it becomes available

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 15 at 1:16 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service tweeted that they are responding to fires in the area and that the fires are not contained.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Units are working on containing two separate wildfires located near Iowa Park in Wichita County.

The fires are located at Harmony Road and 287 and the other at Burnett Ranch Road and 287.

Officials are preparing to notify residents in the nearby area if they will need to evacuate, if necessary.

North and Southbound lanes on US 287 between Burnett Ranch Road and Johnson Road are closed.

This morning there were several smaller fires south of Iowa Park.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

