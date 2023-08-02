WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It’s been a long two years for general manager Tom Pugh along with his staff.

Construction crews have also been working nonstop to get the hotel ready for the public, but Pugh said they’re finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We were not in the final finishing process back then and now you can see things are starting to come together from the design and really the character of the building is really starting to show,” Pugh said.

According to Pugh the gym is nearly set up and the pool is almost complete and signs are up on the building’s exterior.

“That’s one of the big benchmarks that you have a couple of things, getting fire and life safety systems in place which Clark has done a wonderful job of getting that in place and getting our temporary certificate of occupancy, and then when the signs go up its just, you know you’re just a short time away from getting to open and enjoy all the hard work everybody has put in,” Pugh said.

The new Delta by Marriott hotel will consist of 200 rooms, an indoor pool, and a steakhouse, among many other luxurious amenities.

“the original date for the project for the project when we first started this was projected to be somewhere between September 15th and September 24th so really we’re still ahead of schedule, it’s very disappointing that we’re not going to be open for hotter hell, that’s a wonderful event and we’d love to be open and help host all those participants,” Pugh said.

And although they’ll miss the largest event for the city, Pugh says opening will be just the beginning of many great things to come.