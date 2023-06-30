WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who signed a plea deal in May on charges of sexually assaulting an underaged relative in Wichita Falls while on leave from the United States Army is now headed to prison.

William Joseph Melton, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of prostitution involving a person under the age of 18 on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the 89th District Court, with 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

Melton was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institution. As part of the plea agreement, the charge of prohibited sexual conduct with an ancestor or decedent was dismissed.

The charges stem from an outcry made by the victim, who was 12 years old at the time she reported the assaults. Police said the victim told her aunt about the long-term sexual abuse she’d suffered at the hands of Melton, her half-sibling, from the time she was around 7 years old that continued until she was about 11.

Several of the victim’s close family members were present in the courtroom. They were observed wearing shirts with the slogan “Justice For The Innocent.”

Following the reading of Melton’s sentence, before he was remanded into the custody of the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, three close relatives of the victim took the stand off the record and read impact statements on behalf of the victim.

The victim’s aunt read her statement first. She spoke about what she sees in the victim ever since the assaults, saying “I see fear. I see an empty shell of a girl that never got to be a little girl.”

The victim’s aunt went on to say that now, well over two years removed from the assaults, she’s beginning to see joyfulness in the girl’s demeanor and smiles returning to her face.

“I’ve seen her get stronger, because finally, after so many years, she doesn’t have to hide or be tortured,” the victim’s aunt said.

The victim’s cousin then took the stand and read her impact statement. She said that she and the victim shared a close bond at the time the assaults were occurring. She said she saw the victim walk through some of the most difficult things imaginable.

“What most don’t focus on is she was in that dark, scary place all alone,” the victim’s cousin read to the court. “I know what must be going through her head. Does she worry about him getting out and finding her? Does she get flashbacks when someone touches her wrong? Was there anything else she didn’t tell us? Does she feel safe now? Will she ever?”

Melton was arrested in March 2022 about a year after police began investigating alleged child sex crimes. According to affidavits, CPS had also conducted investigations two years prior.

Police said because of the extended time and number of alleged assaults, the girl could not give an exact number of the assaults and other sex acts he forced on her, which she said included being tied down.

Police said they viewed messages from Melton to the victim apologizing for what he had done and blaming it on being “drunk and horny” and that he deserved whatever he had coming to him, but in another message, he offered her $1,000 to have sex again.