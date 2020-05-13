Nephew of Dr. Phil and Rider, MSU graduate loses battle with cancer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KFDX/KJTL) — William Scott “Scooter” Madsen, Jr. passed away Friday, May 8 in Los Angeles after battling cancer, his family announced Wednesday.

Madsen spent most of his younger years in Wichita Falls, and much of his adult life as the Director of Research for Dr. Phil McGraw, his uncle, and The Doctors.

Madsen attended the Episcopal Elementary School in Wichita Falls, Barwise Junior High and graduated from Rider High School in 1988.

Madsen attended Midwestern State University and was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology

Madsen went on to graduate from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi with a master’s in clinical psychology and then went to Ole Miss to work on his PhD in Psychology.

In addition to his career at Dr. Phil and The Doctors, Madsen also worked as a counselor for Red River MHMR in Wichita Falls.

Madsen first met his soulmate and partner, Melissa Landrum at Midwestern State University.

Though life took them in different directions after college, they were reunited 27 years later to spend his last few years with her in what family members describe as “deep and profound love.”

Madsen planned to propose to her later this year.

Madsen was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Dr. Joe and Jerry McGraw, his paternal grandparents Bill and Ada Madsen, aunt Deanna McGraw, and cousin Michael Nigg.

Scooter is survived by his mother Donna Jo McGraw Madsen, father William Scott Madsen, Sr., brother and sister in law Tony and Joei Madsen and their daughters, his nieces, Harley and Hailey Madsen, sister and brother in law Melissa and Jason Mullin and their sons, his nephews Landry and Lukas Mullin and Schyler and wife Crystal Sestak, his Uncle and Aunt Dr. Phillip C. and Robin McGraw, cousins Jay and Erica McGraw and family, Jordan McGraw, Aunt and Uncle Brenda and Doug Watters, cousin Douglas and Shawnna Watters and family, Aunt Gayle Hart, Uncle CJ Prater, cousin Joey Nigg.

Madsen’s obituary can be viewed here.