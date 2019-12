AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — One of America’s proudest potheads is calling it quits.

Country music icon Willie Nelson said he’s done smoking marijuana, citing ongoing breathing issues that caused him to postpone his tour in August.’

The “Club Luck Tour” was set to run through November. According to his official website, his next show is Jan. 3 in San Diego, Calif.

He also called off part of a tour in 2018 due to a “flu-like” illness.