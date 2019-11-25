Wilson Contracting could get Maplewood extension project

Another major step in reducing traffic congestion in the Lawrence Road-Maplewood area could soon be underway.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another major step in reducing traffic congestion in the Lawrence Road-Maplewood area could soon be underway.

City councilors should look at the bids for the Maplewood Extension project in their next meeting with Wilson Contracting of Wichita Falls coming in as the lowest bidder.

The extension was estimated at almost $2.5 million but the low bid came in at $1.8 million.

“Wilson Contracting is a local contractor,” Director of Public Works Russell Schreiber said. “They were the lowest bidder, 1.8 million.”

Schreiber said he will be recommending Wilson Contracting to city council members for the Maplewood Extension Project.

The city advertised for bids on this project estimated to cost $2.4 million.

Five bids were received for the project which will be paid for with bonds approved by city voters last year.

Maplewood will be four lanes all the way between Lawrence Road and McNiel Avenue.

“They are the contractors that are already on-site performing the work for OPG, OPG is connecting the two end piece so they are already there,” Schreiber said. “So I assume they assume they can save some money since they are already on site.”

The main purpose of this extension is to improve traffic flow and Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said he believes once the project is complete retail development will be another plus.

“As soon as you build a major highway, major thoroughfare, some kind of connector, development wants to go around it, because you have a higher traffic count so you will see that no matter what,” Santellana said.

Officials hope to start this project by this January.

City councilors must still approve the contract in their meeting on December 3.

Follow this link to see the bids for the Maplewood Extension – Lawrence to McNiel Project.