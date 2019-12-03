Wilson contracting wins Maplewood Extension project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During a city council meeting this morning, city councilors voted to award bid and contract for the Maplewood Extension from Lawrence to McNeil project to Wilson contracting in the amount of $1.8 million.

Work on part of that project began last summer. That portion was paid for by the owners of the reserves at Maplewood Apartments in return for the city’s help in obtaining tax credits for the development.

During the meeting, two city council members voted against the project, but in the end, it did pass

The project is expected to get underway at the top of the new year.