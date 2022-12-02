WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A wind advisory has been issued for most of Texoma.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, until Saturday, December 3 until 6 a.m.

The following counties are under the advisory: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Comanche, Cotton, Foard, Hardeman, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Knox, Stephens, Tillman, Wichita and Wilbarger.

Hazards in this wind advisory include North winds that range from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

With winds at these speeds, unsecured objects could be blown away, tree limbs could be blown down and some areas may experience power outages.

The strongest gusts will be behind the cold front that is expected to arrive Friday night and last only a few hours before tapering off.

Use extra care while driving and secure outdoor objects.