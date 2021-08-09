Wind energy company bringing jobs to Lawton

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A new facility in Lawton will be building wind turbines in the near future.

With a rich history in wind energy and aviation, officials with Carter Wind Energy are hoping to bring new jobs to the area and new opportunities for the company.

It all started with a gyroplane.

“The first wind turbine, they actually took the parts and pieces from that rotorcraft. Instead of it spinning vertically, they spun it horizontally,” Carter Wind Energy President/CEO Matt Carter said.

Pilots Jay Carter Sr. and Jay Carter Jr. started their quest for wind energy in the 1970s. Carter Wind Energy built its first turbine in 1976 and sold its first turbine in 1979. Since then, the company has more than 800 turbines installed in the world.

“The same technologies that made the helicopter viable, really we’ve incorporated that into our wind turbine and it’s created a unique wind turbine that was developed 40 years ago that we believe is very relevant today,” Carter said.

Carter Wind has been mostly developing wind projects during this century. That entails leasing land, doing wind studies and other work in order to sell land to other companies that build the turbines.

But now, the company is ready to build their own turbines and bring jobs to Lawton.

“They showed their support. They understand energy. They understand manufacturing. Fort Sill there so you’ve got kind of trained up folks that can come on and help with our effort,” Carter said.

“We just feel that this is a great project and it’s going to be a very successful project. Matt is a great guy and his team is one that we feel is gonna be very successful. So, we’re looking forward to big things as they establish a home here in Lawton,” Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation President Bradley Cooksey said.

Carter says the company will bring 300 jobs in the first five years and they hope to stay around for many more.

“We’ve been focused on the aviation side of the business and that project is moving along now. That’s one of the reasons we’re looking to bet back into the wind business,” Carter said.

Carter Wind has agreed to send product to Canada and the northern region in March 2023 Carter says the company needs to be in the facility by next summer to make deadline on those marks.