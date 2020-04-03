Window tic-tac-toe brightens day for Senior Care Health, Rehabilitation residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Give me an ‘X’ or give me an ‘O,’ Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation residents just want three in a row as the facility hosted window tic-tac-toe Thursday afternoon.

The center is working on creative ways to keep its residents in good spirits.

Healing Hands HealthCare stopped by a set of windows at the facility to play many games of the classic ‘Tic Tac Toe’.

Of course, the residents took turns with the four nurses to make sure they got their chance at a win.

Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation community relations director Tanya Gillen said the residents were thrilled when they found out who was stopping by.

“Everyone was so excited, everyone wanted a chance to play, they wanted to make sure that they weren’t left out, and they were just excited to have something new to do with new faces,” Gillen said.

Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation is just one of many nursing homes and healthcare facilities working on new ways to get residents active, and keeping in touch with their loved ones.