WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Windthorst will celebrate its 131st year, and the public is invited to events in the days leading up to the parish picnic this weekend.

A Blooper Ball Tournament kicks things off Thursday, June 1, and will go through Saturday, June 3, at Scotland City Park. For more information on this event, contact Robert at (940) 782-3246.

Saturday, June 3, is the golf tournament at the Archer City Country Club. For pre-registration details, contact David at (940) 237-2204.

Sunday, June 4, is the big day, starting with the Dairy Derby 5K/Health Walk at the Windthorst Football Field. The 5K Run and Health Walk begins at 8 a.m., and the children’s races begin at noon. To sign up, click here.

Also on Sunday are the horseshoe and cornhole tournaments behind the Pavilion. Registration for the horseshoe tournament is at 9:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. start time. Contact Samantha at (940) 636-5755 for more info.

Other attractions include food booths opening at 11 a.m.; game booths from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; a live auction at 4 p.m. at the Pavilion; a raffle at 6 p.m. and DJ music by Raymond.

More on the history of the longtime church can be found here.